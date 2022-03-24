Small Town Nutrition bringing new energy to Brundidge

Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Tara Norris and Small Town Nutrition as a Chamber member and thanked her and her husband, Randy, for the confidence shown in the future of small town businesses and the future of Brundidge.

Norris, in turn, thanked the Pike County Chamber of Commerce for hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony and said she is proud for Small Town Nutrition to be a part of Pike County’s business community.

Small Town Nutrition opened at 103 South Main Street in downtown Brundidge on November 21, 2021. The small town/home town atmosphere was the owners’ incentive.

“I’m from Goshen and I like the atmosphere of a small town,” Tara Norris said. “Brundidge felt like Goshen and Randy and I thought it was the right fit for us.”

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd welcomed Small Town Nutrition to Brundidge and thanked Tara and Randy Norris for selecting Brundidge for their business.

“Small Town Nutrition is another facelift for Brundidge,” Boyd said, “We are grateful to this young couple for being a part of the business growth of our small town.”

Norris said the Brundidge community has been very welcoming and very supportive of Small Town Nutrition.

“We open at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday because the teachers at the schools here in Brundidge have to be at work at 7:15,” Norris said. “The teachers are among our regular customers and we greatly appreciate their support and all the support we have received from the town and the community.”

One of the features of Small Town Nutrition is loaded tea, which Norris said is very popular. The shop also has a variety of energy drinks and protein shakes. The drinks are healthy and great tasting.

Small Town Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.