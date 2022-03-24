Come ‘Make Art!’

Kitty Amanda Smothers will be the guest instructor at the Decoupage Workshop at Make Art Troy from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

“I am excited about the new workshop that I’m collaborating on with Make Art Troy,” Smothers said. “The word, decoupage, sounds fancy but it is really simple and anyone can do it. ‘Decoupage’ is a French word that means to cut out or cut from something else. It includes gluing something to another surface.”

Smothers added that decoupage is an art form that many skilled artists use to create interesting pieces that can be embellished with gold leaf and other mediums.

“The Decoupage Workshop is for those who would like to do something fun and handmade with friends,” Smothers said. “One small bunny and seven to nine eggs will be completed at the end of the workshop. The bunny and eggs will be perfect for spring decorations or any tablescape.

“Those whose interest is not in decoupage but know someone who is interested, might want to give this workshop as a gift for someone special. It will be a great way to spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon ‘making’ art in the Make Art Troy Studio.”

Those who want to register for the Decoupage Workshop from 2 until 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 3 may do so at www.makearttroy.com. Registration is $37 for ages 10 to adult.