Two men shot in Troy

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, the incident happened Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Knox Street. Barr said two men, both in their mid-20s, were shot. Barr said both men were transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. One man was treated and released and the second man was transported to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment, Barr said.

Barr said the Troy Police Department is investigating this incident with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are processing evidence and following all leads in this case, Barr said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.