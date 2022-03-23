Trojans keep hot streak going with ninth straight win

The Troy Trojans (15-5) picked up their ninth consecutive win with an 11-1 route of Alabama State at home on March 22.

The win over ASU marks the longest winning streak the Trojans have been on since winning 11 games in a row back in 2006. Outfielder Brandon Schrepf was on fire at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs against Alabama State. Cameron Gray also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Gray also had a big day on the defensive side with nine putouts.

Rigsby Mosley earned his second start on the mound of the season and pitched three and one/third innings with two hits allowed and one earned run. In total, six Trojans hit the mound on the day with just five hits allowed and one earned run on the day. Troy also struck out nine ASU batters.

“I love going out there and doing anything I can to help my team win,” Mosley said. “We have played really good baseball and we’re going to keep it rolling.

“I never expected to go out there as a starting pitcher, but it feels good to go out there and attack and get results for the team.”

Troy is back on the road this weekend for a series against conference foe UT-Arlington March 25 through March 27.