Trojans keep hot streak going with ninth straight win

Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Rigsby Mosley (21) earned his second start on the mound against ASU this week. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

The Troy Trojans (15-5) picked up their ninth consecutive win with an 11-1 route of Alabama State at home on March 22.

The win over ASU marks the longest winning streak the Trojans have been on since winning 11 games in a row back in 2006. Outfielder Brandon Schrepf was on fire at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs against Alabama State. Cameron Gray also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Gray also had a big day on the defensive side with nine putouts.

Rigsby Mosley earned his second start on the mound of the season and pitched three and one/third innings with two hits allowed and one earned run. In total, six Trojans hit the mound on the day with just five hits allowed and one earned run on the day. Troy also struck out nine ASU batters.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“I love going out there and doing anything I can to help my team win,” Mosley said. “We have played really good baseball and we’re going to keep it rolling.

“I never expected to go out there as a starting pitcher, but it feels good to go out there and attack and get results for the team.”

Troy is back on the road this weekend for a series against conference foe UT-Arlington March 25 through March 27.

More Sports

Mayor Reeves commends Tuti Jones

Charles Henderson competes in Gulf Shores Tournament

Lady Rebels down Geneva County on the road

Goshen baseball shuts out McKenzie

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events