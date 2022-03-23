City of Troy’s credit rating upgraded

At the March 22 Troy City Council Meeting, Troy Mayor Jason Reeves announced that the city’s credit rating has officially been upgraded.

The city’s fiscal year 2022 audit report was submitted into the minutes at the meeting and Reeves said as a result of the audit; the city’s credit rating was upgraded and called it a “wonderful thing” for the city. The rating went from a “BBB+” to an “A- with a positive outlook.” The audit will be signed and released online at the city’s website by the end of this month for public consumption.

In other business, the city council approved a resolution to sell a number of surplus items at the April 2 auction at the Pike County Cattleman’s Building. Also, the council discussed the potential rezoning of 313 Corman Avenue and 315 Corman Avenue near the back entrance of McDonald’s from a residential property to a highway commercial property. This was the first reading of this proposal and a public hearing will be held for it at the April 12 council meeting at 4 p.m. Following the public hearing, the council will vote on the proposal.