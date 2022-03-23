Charles Henderson competes in Gulf Shores Tournament

The Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Gulf Shores this week to compete in the Gulf Shores Classic alongside from teams all over the country.

Troy was joined at the tournament by other Alabama schools including Guntersville, Gulf Shores, Hayden, Smiths Station, Haleyville, Pleasant Valley, GW Long, Deschler, Ariton, Dale County, Bibb County, Hewitt-Trussville, Winfield, Jasper, Tallassee, Baldwin County, Albertville, Jasper, Baker and Boaz. Teams from Arkansas, Tennessee and Illinois also competed in the tournament.

Troy lost 14-12 in a back-and-forth slugfest with Forth Smith-Southside from Arkansas in their first matchup of the week on March 21. Southside scored five runs in the seventh inning to secure the win despite the Trojans leading for much of the game.

Will Templin and Damien Hart led Charles Henderson at the plate with Templin going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Hart went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and a run. Parker Adams pitched four and 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, 10 hits allowed and seven earned runs.

Next up, Charles Henderson fell to Normal West from Illinois by a score of 18-11 on March 22. Going into the fourth inning, the Trojans trailed 12-0 before exploding to score nine runs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 12-9. Normal West took back control with four runs in the fifth inning to extend the lead 16-9 lead. The Trojans cut the lead to 16-11 in the sixth inning but Normal West scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to secure the win.

Hart was solid at the plate again, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Brady Huner went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and three runs. Noah Prestwood pitched two innings and struck out three batters, while giving up four his and five earned runs.

Later in the day, Troy dropped another game to Valley View from Aransas by a score of 11-5. Hart again had a big game, going 3-for-4 with his second homer of the tournament along with three RBIs and one run. Tyler Martin also went yard for the Trojans in the loss. Huner pitched six innings and struck out six batters along with giving up seven his and eight earned runs.