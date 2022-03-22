Troy District 4 special clean-up coming in April

The City of Troy Environmental Services Department will conduct a special clean-up in Council District 4 during the month of April. During this time, residents of single-family dwellings within Council District 4 will be given the opportunity to dispose of furniture, appliances, junk autos, etc. without being assessed the standard special pick-up fees normally charged for oversized loads.

Residents who wish to take advantage of this service can put items out on the day of their regular garbage pick-up or by contacting the Environmental Services Department at 334-566-1133 to schedule a special pick-up during the month of April.

In order to effectively schedule personnel and equipment, the Environmental Service Department is encouraging residents, civic groups and churches to plan neighborhood clean-ups within District 4 during the months of April and September, which are the designated special clean-up months for District 4.