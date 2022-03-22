‘Time to Tap In’ summit this weekend

“The Time To Tap In Summit 2022: Prayer, Power, Praise, Purpose, Position and Profit” event is set for March 25 and26 at 111 North Main Street in Brundidge.

Glenda Kelly, event organizer, said “The Time To Tap In Summit” is being held for aspiring or existing women business owners looking for resources to increase their growth and networking opportunities and for ministry leaders, entrepreneurs and working professionals seeking a motivational boost to get to their next level in all areas of their lives.

“The summit seeks to connect those in attendance with inspiring messages from dynamic speakers and leaders on business growth strategies, professional development, personal development, branding and more, all while networking with other amazing like-minded individuals,” Kelly said. “Speakers will address the whole person spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, financially and socially.”

The lineup for the Friday night program will include Hands of MC, Prophetic Prayer, Praise and Worship with Shandlyn White, and the Connection Experience with Queen Favor. The program leaders for Saturday will include Shabrell Reynolds, Katura Baines, Dr. Tamara Fleming, Vicki Griffin, Psalmists White/Frost, Angie Crawford Cox, Christiana Garret, Faith Clinic #1, Mavis Brown, Linda Barrow Harris, Faith Clinic #2, Tira Judkins, Beverly Nickson, Quinessa Towny, Holly Brock-Davis, Adele Baker Underwood, Nena Williams and Demetria Pickett.

Registrations may be made at bi.ly/ItsTime2TapIn. Registration is also available at the door.

Summit times: Friday 6- 9 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Cost $75, all meals included.

For questions, call 334-672-7224.