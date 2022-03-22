Starbucks opens in Trojan Marketplace

The long wait is over.

At 8 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, Starbucks –Troy officially opened its doors to the public and, for many coffee lovers, it was not a day too soon.

The Starbucks story began in 1971 in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market. Fifty-plus years later, Starbucks’ story continues with its opening along the “Pike” at Trojan Market Place. A large gathering of community and business leaders and coffee aficionados anxiously awaited the opening of the doors and welcomed the drift of aroma that is distinctly Starbucks.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony. Dana Sanders, Chamber president, welcome Starbucks to Troy and to the Trojan Market Place.

Tyler Cattell, Starbucks’s representative, said Starbucks is proud to open in “the beautiful city of Troy.”

Cattell said Starbucks is a business that is committed to outstanding customer service and is also committed to the community.

“Starbucks is looking forward to being a part of and contributor to the Troy business community,” Cattell. “At Starbucks, we are excited to be in Troy and looking forward to being a part of this growing community and for the different opportunities to give back to the community.”

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore said, too, that Troy welcomes the nationally-known brand “that will put Troy on the map.”

“Here in Troy, Starbucks will be accessible to our community and also to those who travel our main highway for business purposes and for pleasure,” he said. “We are proud to have Starbucks as a part of, not only our business community, but also as a part of our extended community and the many distinguishing events that are Troy.”