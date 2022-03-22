Pike County baseball, softball drops road games

The Pike County High School baseball and softball teams hit the road on Monday, March 21, and both dropped their away games.

The Pike County softball team lost a heartbreaker to Opp by a score of 7-6 despite a late rally. Both sides scored a run in the first inning and then the Lady Dawgs took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Opp cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning and then took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Pike County cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning but Opp scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning to stretch the lead to 7-4. In the top of the seventh inning, facing two outs, Pike County’s Kylan Wilkerson hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 7-6. Unfortunately for the Lady Dawgs, the next batter was struck out putting an end to the comeback attempt.

Ae’vionne Burney went 2-for-3 at the plate for Pike County with three RBIs. Takeyah Smith scored two runs, while Amity White, Auriel Moultry, Amber Kidd, Wilkerson and Mikalah Griffin each score a run.

Wilkerson also pitched six innings and fanned five batters, while giving up 13 hits and four earned runs. Of her 86 pitches, 65 were strikes.

The Pike County baseball team also dropped an away game 17-6 to Greenville on Monday. Greenville jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first inning and took an 8-2 lead into the fourth inning. The Bulldogs then scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 8-6 before Greenville exploded to score nine runs in the bottom of the inning and secure the win.

Omari Barrow, Patrick Countryman, Ryan Brown, Paxton Flowers and Antonio Patterson each earned one hit on the day, while Patterson scored two runs. Tamir Boyd, Flowers, King and Countryman each scored a run.

Jakelmon Glasco pitched one inning and struck out two batters, while giving up two hits, while Kenneth Kreis pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out here batters. He gave up no hits or runs. Countryman pitched one and 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and one earned run.