Obituaries: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Ella Mae Ellis Dykes

Ella Mae Ellis Dykes, age 79, a resident of Brundidge, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24. 2022 at 2 pm at Mt. Olive Assembly of God with the Rev. Shirlie Ellis and Rev. Ashley Faulk officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Assembly of God Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

She is survived by her husband: John Dykes; daughter: Selenda Dykes Flowers; son: Mark Dykes (Kathy); grandchildren: Marlena Kerr (Samuel), Cortney Dykes, Chelsia Kilpatrick (John), Kaley Dykes, Kyle Dykes, Santanna Richards; great grandchildren: Railyn Williams, Baileigh Kilpatrick, Maddie Kilpatrick, Jocie Anderson, Braison Kilpatrick, John Anderson; siblings: Marvin Ellis (Linda Sue), Glenn Ellis (Ann), Shirlie Ellis (Dianne), Sam Ellis (Myra), Ann White (Donald), Frankie Ellis (Mona), Marie Grattan (Greg); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her father: Andrew David Ellis; mother: Rosalena Mauldin Ellis; brother: Leander Ellis; sister-in-law: Blanchie Ellis; nephews: Christopher Ellis, Scotty Ellis; father-in-law: J.C. Dykes; mother-in-law: Eula Kennedy Dykes.

Ella Mae was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a life long member of the Tarentum Community. Early in life she became reborn in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and was a faithful servant to her church, Mt. Olive Assembly of God, for over forty years. She took great pride in serving as a Sunday school secretary and loving her church family in any way she could.

Serving as pallbearers will be Samuel Williams, John Kilpatrick, Jimmy Shelley, Burt Shelley, Stanley Richards, and Jonathan Ellis. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Railyn Williams, Baileigh Kilpatrick, Maddie Kilpatrick, Jocie Anderson, Braison Kilpatrick, and John Anderson.

The family will be using Chris Foley in Elba for their floral needs.

