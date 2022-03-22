An introduction to some interesting people

Dexter Perkins, a noted historian and professor at the University of Rochester said, “history is a kind of introduction to more interesting people than we can pos-sibly meet in our restricted lives; let us not neglect the opportunity.”

5 YEARS AGO

Max Thrash, a true patriot and World War II veteran was honored for his ser-vice to his country as the Grand Marshal of the 2017 Independence Day Parade in Brundidge. Thrash honored his country every day by flying the American Flag at his home in the Tennille Community. At age 96, Thrash’s heart still beats with the same patriotic passion that it did when he was a 20-year-old soldier lying wounded on Normandy beach with mortar shells exploding all around him, too afraid to even pray. Thrash was trained as a cook but he could shoot better than the other soldiers so he eventually became a number one machine gunner with the Army’s 1st Infantry Division Big Red One. Thrash represented the “Greatest Generation” whose numbers are dwindling at a rapid rate. Thrash received a Pur-ple Heart for his service in World War II. On October 13, 2020, at age 99 Max Thrash, one of Pike County’s oldest World War II veterans passed away.

50 YEARS AGO

Manley Johnson has arrived home serving with the Special forces in Korea and South East Asia. Manley is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Holman Johnson.

Trooper William M. Gay has been named Trooper of the year in the Eufaula Post and the Dothan District. He will compete with troopers from eight other dis-tricts across the state for the State honor.

The Eufaula Post consists of Pike, Barbour and Bullock counties. The district adds Houston, Henry, Bullock and Coffee Counties and has a working force of 33 men.

A native of Georgetown, Georgia, Gay joined the state trooper force in 1963 after completing a course at the Alabama Police Academy. He came to Pike County in December of that year. Gay is married to the former Virginia Floyd. They have three children, William, Jr., Terri and Frankie.

75 YEARS AGO

Troy’s long-awaited radio station, WTBF, will go on the air at noon, Feb. 25. The station’s opening day ceremonies will center around a dedication luncheon at the Troy Tavern, to which nearly 100 guests have been invited. The program for the remainder of the opening day will emanate from the WTBF studios on College Drive.

100 YEARS AGO

Dr. Joseph R. Ashworth, licensed chiropractor, who has been in Selma for some time, has sold out his business there and is now locating in Troy.

He has secured office room above Brantley’s hardware and is having his offic-es refitted there. Dr. Ashworth takes much interest in civic and church affairs and was a member of the choir of the Methodist Church in Selma.

In March 1922, Emory Folmar announced his plans to run for the Legislature from Pike County. Folmar is one of the leading insurance men in the South and enjoys a prestige in the business world and a large acquaintance which would mean much to Pike. He is popular in church and fraternal circles, and has been a leader in all of the charitable work in this section for years, putting not only much of his time and energy, but also giving much money for the relief of suffering or distressed people.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.