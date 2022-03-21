Prostate screenings increase

The Urology Health Foundation of Birmingham held a free prostate cancer screening for men 40 years of age and older on Saturday at the Pike County Health Department in Troy.

Sherry Wilson, Urology Health Foundation physician liaison, said 121 men took advantage of the screening and that was an increase from 104 in March 2021.

“Everyone was very pleased with the number of the men who participated and excited that the number included new screenings,” Wilson said. “Dr. Thomas Moody of the Urology Health Foundation continues to encourage all men ages 40 and older to have annual screenings. There are no noticeable symptoms of prostate cancer while it is still in the early stages.”

However, if a man with prostate cancer waits to act until he has symptoms, the cancer may have already grown outside the prostate and progressed.

“Urology Health Foundation holds a free prostate cancer screening in Pike County in March of each year,” Wilson said. “The Pike County Health Department is our go-to place. The screenings will be held again next March, however, all men ages 40 and older are encouraged to talk with their personal physicians about prostate screenings and to certainly see a physician if there is a concern.”