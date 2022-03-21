Pike Lib, CHHS basketball players earn all-state honors

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its 2021-2022 All-State boys and girls basketball teams this week and both Pike Liberal Arts and Charles Henderson High School had representatives.

Pike, coming off its second straight AISA Class 3A Boys State Championship, was represented by a trio of players on the AISA All-State team. Junior Austin Cross earned first-team honors, while senior Darryl Lee made the second-team and junior Mario Davenport made the third-team.

Cross led Pike this season with 19.5 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists per game. Lee averaged 11.7 points and four assists per game, while Davenport averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game.

The Charles Henderson Trojans are coming off their best season in a decade, and senior Akeives Shorts was rewarded for his stellar play throughout this season by earning second-team honors in Class 5A. Shorts also earned second-team honors last season.

The Lady Trojans also once again made it to the Class 5A Final Four this season and junior Makala “KK” Hobdy earned second-team honors in Class 5A on the girls side, as well. Hobdy also received second-team honors last season. It’s the 10th straight season that at least one Lady Trojan earned all-state honors.