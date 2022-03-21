Covert Ensemble to perform Tuesday night

The Troy Arts Council will present the Covert Ensemble in concert Tuesday. The ensemble features two saxophonists and piano. The saxophonists are Katerina Pavlikova, who is based in the Czech Republic and Dr. Dave Camwell, Troy University associate professor of saxophone and jazz studies. The pianist is Tingting Yao, based in Texas.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sorrell Chapel. The concert is free and will be very entertaining for all ages and interests.

Convert Ensemble is the name of Dave Camwell and Katerina Pavlikova’s

musical partnership that began in early 2021 and has resulted in a number of exceptional and unique arrangements of popular classical music from J.S. Bach to contemporary composers such as Max Richter. Their ethos is centered upon musical virtuosity and beguiling visuals, and they will be joined by pianist Tingting Yao. The ensemble is currently working towards releasing their first albums in the early summer of 2022 as well as their tours of the USA in March and October, 2022.