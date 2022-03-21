Brurlap & Silk cuts ribbon

Sherry DeBray and Rena Vaught officially cut the ribbon to open Burlap & Silk in downtown Troy.

The opened the doors of Burlap & Silk to the public on Feb. 1 and said they have been blessed after only a few weeks in business.

“We’re grateful to be in this building with so much history in downtown Troy,” DeBray told customers at the ribbon cutting. “When we created Burlap & Silk, we wanted it to be a family. We wanted it to be a family of artists and craftsmen who have a place for their work. And we wanted Burlap & Silk to be a place where you could buy things from your neighbors. We want to thank each and everyone who is here today.”

Burlap & Silk consists of about 20 different artists’ markets. The booths range from farmhouse and French provincial, antiques, wood furniture, clothing, lamps, glassware, arts and much more.

Burlap & Silk is located in the old Brantley Bros. Mercantile building on the downtown square. Burlap & Silk will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“This is incredible,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said. “I’m so appreciative of you for investing not only your resources but your time in downtown Troy. It’s amazing what the community has done in this area.”