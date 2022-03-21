Brundidge library recovering from lightning strike

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge had a direct lightning strike on March 17.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said all services were out except for books being checked in and out and public Wi-Fi

“The boom from the lighting was so strong that, just across the street, Coast and Creek owner and a friend said they thought a bomb had gone off,” Trawick said. “Some of us were standing at the Oak Street entrance to watch the hail and actually saw the sparks and heard the boom. Afterward, the back part of the library building was filled with a horrific smell.”

On Monday, Trawick said patrons may now use some computers, at their own risk of losing work by using the library’s public Wi-Fi. The library can also fax.

“Other services are still unavailable,” Trawick said. “The plan is to have new switches installed on Wednesday. We will evaluate, then, what we can access. Xerox has ordered parts for the copier and we are waiting on that. We regret the inconvenience.”