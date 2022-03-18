Girl Scouts top 13K in cookie sales

The Girl Scout Cookie season has ended and, by all accounts, it was, once again, a good season for cookies, not only here in Troy but wherever Girl Scout cookies are sold.

Toia Gamble, troop leader and cookie manager for Girl Scout Troop 9815 in Troy, said Girl Scout cookies actually sell themselves.

“The Girl Scout cookie sale is looked forward to each year because of the new cookies introduced along with the traditional favorites,” Gamble said. “The girls also look forward to the opportunity to help raise money for the local Girl Scouts and also for our troop.”

Gamble said, even though cookies season started a week later than in past seasons, the customers were ready once the troop started pre-order sales.

“This season, we introduced the Adventureful, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel and sea salt, and customers really we’re interested in trying the new cookie,” Gamble said.

Troop 9815 had a total of 14 girls participating with cookie sales this year.

“The girls were excited to get out and sell their cookies either at booths or with their moms,” Gamble said. “There were a couple of girls that really didn’t want the season to come to a close.”

For the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season, Troop 9815 sold more than 13,000 packs of cookies within Troy and the surrounding area.

This year’s top salespersons were Keirstin Gamble and sisters, Cialee and Carlee Carter. Cayleigh Howard was the troop’s top seller and was recognized by Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama as number six of the Top 10 Cookie Bosses in the troop’s region.

“All proceeds from the cookies that Troop 9815 raise stay local and also within our troop,” Gamble said. “At the end of each season, the girls are asked what they want to do with the money they raised for our troop or where they want to go. So far, they want to go to Great Wolf Lodge, Gulf Coast Aquarium and/or horseback riding.

“I am extremely proud of all the girls and very thankful to all their moms. We had a great cookie season thanks to their dedication and hard work.”