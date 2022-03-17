Patriots fall to Pensacola-Catholic

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots baseball team saw their six-game winning streak snapped on March 16, dropping a 5-2 loss to the Pensacola-Catholic (Fla.) Crusaders at Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field.

Pensacola scored three runs in the top of the first inning and held off any attempts at a Pike comeback for the remainder of the game. Press Jefcoat drove Cason Eubanks home in the bottom of the first inning on a ground ball and Skylar Kidd hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth that drove Darryl Lee home, but those were the only runs the Patriots could muster.

Despite the loss, Eubanks had a successful day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run, while Kidd went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Drew Nelson pitched four innings and struck out eight batters, while giving up five hits and four earned runs to the Crusaders. Will Rice pitched two innings and fanned a pair of batters, while giving up one hit and no runs. Kade Brookins also pitched an inning and gave up one hit.

Jackson Hiatt went 2-for-3 at the plate for Pensacola with two RBIs and a run. Jackson Kohr pitched all seven innings and retired six Pike batters, while giving up seven hits and two earned runs.

Pike hits the road this weekend for a pair of games in Mississippi against South Jones High School on March 18 and West Jones High School on March 19.