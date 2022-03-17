Marquette to present 3D Printing minor at AMUG Conference

Troy University Professor of Practice Frank Marquette has been named the recipient of the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing by the Additive Manufacturing Users Group.

The scholarship will provide for Marquette to attend AMUG Conference in April, where he will present his work and engage with additive manufacturers. His is one of two scholarships provided by the conference, the other being reserved for a student. The scholarships recognize students and educators who demonstrate passion and vision for additive manufacturing to advance education and industry.

“It is amazing to see how our scholarship applicants are applying 3D printing to change the world; it is incredibly inspiring! Every year, there are new applications, new stories, and new ideas that show another level of how AM is leaving its footprint on our world,” said Brett Charlton, chair of the AMUG Scholarship Committee. “This year’s scholars are using 3D printing to advance education, the arts, construction, lighting, radio signaling, and heat dissipation, which are end-product applications, proving that additive manufacturing is more than just prototyping.”

Marquette had a dynamic career in manufacturing before entering higher education. Based in New Zealand, his company delivered projects ranging from automatic guided vehicles for Disney Imagineering ride systems to building sets for the motion picture industry, including “The Lord of the Rings.”

Marquette was awarded a professorship at Troy University in 2017, and he has been teaching design and the implementation of automation for fabrication and manufacturing. In 2020 he launched a minor and associate of science degree in 3D printing for art and industry. These courses begin with design fundamentals and offer extensive applied learning experiences in the 3D printing lab. The program’s emphasis is large format printing and sustainable materials.

“From the start, we worked with KW Plastics, the world’s largest plastics recycler, and established the first WASP (World’s Advanced Saving Project) university hub in the United States. All of the collaborators for this work have a focus on sustainability and appreciate the value of industry and education working together,” said Marquette.

The 3D printing program attracts a wide variety of students, from dance to computer science majors.

“It has been wonderful having students with different interests learning from each other’s unique perspectives and strengths. Put an electronic engineering student on a project with a graphic design major and watch what happens,” he said.

The latest front for Marquette and his students is 3D concrete printing, where he brings over 30 years of experience in concrete mix designs and a strong background in automation.

“It’s sort of a dream come true…concrete and AM,” said Marquette.