County districts change slightly

Some people may be voting in a new county district in the upcoming Alabama Primary on May 24.

Pike County Probate Judge Michael Bunn said the county is required to adjusts its districts after every Census according to the county’s population. Each district is required to have a roughly even number of eligible voters.

“There were a few blocks that had to be adjusted for changes in the population,” Bunn said. “The Pike County Commission worked hard to keep the changes minor, but to distribute the population properly.”

Bunn said the Pike County Board of Registrars had mailed out notifications to all voters that were affected by the changes in district lines. He said anyone that had received a notification from the Board of Registrars should take note of their new polling location.

“If you have questions about where you need to go to vote, you can go to AlabamaVotes.gov to lookup your voting location,” Bunn said. “You can also look it up at PikeProbate.com. You can also call the Pike County Board of Registrars if you have questions and they can help you.”