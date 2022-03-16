New voters must register by May 9

This year will be a big election year in the state, and here are some critical elections here in Pike County.

On the state level, both of Pike County’s seats in the Alabama Legislature will change ownership after the November election. Longtime Sen. Jimmy Holly is retiring at the end of the current term and three Republicans are vying for his vacant seat. Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, Coffee County Commissioner Josh Carnley and retired businessman Stormin Norman Horton are seeking the nomination to succeed Holley. Rep. Wes Allen will give up his seat in House District 89 to run for Alabama secretary of state. Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore, a Republican, is the only candidate seeking Allen’s chair in the House.

In order to make your vote count in these important state races, you have to be registered to vote.

Alabama’s primary election will be held on May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on June 21 with the General Election set for Nov. 8.

Anyone wishing to vote in the May 24 primary must be registered to vote by May 9. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is May 17 and absentee applications may be filed in person until May 19. Hand delivered absentee ballots must be returned by May 23 and mail-in ballots must be received by noon on May 24.

There are a number of ways to register to vote in Alabama. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office offers online voter registration through https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote. The Pike County Board of Registrars offers options for mail in registration or in-person registration. To register in person, visit the registrars’ office at 120 W. Church St., in Troy.