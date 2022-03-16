Brundidge Council appoints delegates, declines LWCF grant

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night with the main items on the agenda being the appointment of voting delegates for the AMIC Annual Business Meeting and the ALM Annual Business Meeting on May 12, at the Bryant Center in Tuscaloosa and LWto discuss the 2020 Land And Water Conservation Grant.

The council voted for Council Member Marilyn Rodgers, District 5, and Byron Gaynor, District 4, to represent the council at the AMIC meeting and Latisher Hall, District 2, and Margaret Ross, District 3, to represent the council at the ALM business meeting.

Linda Faust, city clerk, said the city applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant in November 2019 for playground equipment for Galloway Park.

“This was a 50/50 match with the city paying $114,000,” Faust said.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs recently contacted the city to see if they were still interested in receiving the grant, Faust said.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright reviewed current playground equipment costs and noted that the city had recently purchased two playground systems, one for Galloway Park and one for Ramage Park, from Game Time at a cost of $219,000 for both systems.

After considering the ADECA grant and the fact that two playground systems have been purchased by the city, the council moved that the LWCF grant be declined.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.