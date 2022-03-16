Black Chamber of Commerce launched

The launching of the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce was announced Wednesday afternoon at the Troy Sportsplex. The recently organized Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce is eight counties strong. Several members of other chambers were present for the ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

The eight-county Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce includes Pike, Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Covington, Houston, Henry and Geneva.

Ada Berry, Chamber chairperson, said the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce was not formed to be divisive

“The eight counties in the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce are working together to bring about needed changes for the underserved businesses and non-profits in our various communities,” Berry said. “It is our desire to work alongside all the chambers and their community leaders. By working together, we can better serve and improve the whole of all our communities.”

Jerry Mitchell, president and CEO of the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce, was present for the launching of the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce.

“It is an honor to be here and to be involved in this movement,” Mitchell said. “This is history in the making. Together, we can build something very special.”

Mitchell said the purpose of the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce is to get out in the communities where others do not go and find out what the needs of the businesses are, what the needs of the non-profits are and how they can best be helped.

Showcasing the different businesses and proper advertising can assist businesses and nonprofits to grow and be sustainable, he said.

For more information, visit the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce at: www.wiregrassbcc.org.