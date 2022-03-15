Zion Chapel baseball swept by Ariton

Both the Zion Chapel High School baseball and softball teams hosted home games on Monday, March 11, and both fell in their games.

The Rebels (8-3) were swept by Ariton High School (8-8) in a doubleheader on Monday. In game one, Ariton dominated its way to an 8-1 win as the Rebels managed just one hit as a team. Ian Herbert earned the lone hit of the day, while Wes Braisted scored the only Zion Chapel run. Paden Boothe pitched six and 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, while giving up eight hits and four earned runs.

Ariton was led at the plate by Connor Thrash, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Phenix Griffin also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Landon Tyler also scored two runs. Griffin got the win on the mound with five strikeouts while giving up no hits or runs in four and 1/3 innings pitched.

Game two was much more of a slugfest until the Purple Cats sealed the deal with a huge seventh inning. Zion Chapel held a 4-2 lead going into the seventh inning when the Purple Cats scored eight runs to earn the win.

Brodie Stinson led Zion Chapel at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs. Dayne Bannin pitched six and 2/3 innings and fanned five batters, while giving up six hits and four earned runs.

Thrash had a big game for Ariton at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with two runs. Caden Collier and Griffin also scored two runs in the win.

Coleman Bragg pitched five innings for the Purple Cats and mowed down nine batters, while giving up six hits with three earned runs.

The Lady Rebels (6-8) fell 16-7 to New Brockton after giving up nine runs in the fifth inning. Zion Chapel and New Brockton were tied 5-5 going into the fifth inning before the Lady Gamecocks exploded to take control of the game.

Nonetheless, Kaylen McCallister had a big day at the late for the Lady Rebels, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Alexus Wambles went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs, while Shea Wambles went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Riley Bannin struck out four batters and gave up six hits and four earned runs in four innings in the circle, while Aryn Nelson struck out four batters and gave up 15 hits and two earned runs in three and 1/3 innings.

Kennedy Hussey went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs for New Brockton, while Kallie Qualls struck out three batters and gave up five hits and four earned runs in three innings pitched.