Troy baseball postpones Tuesday game

Published 11:14 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Troy's baseball game against Samford has been postponed.

The Troy Trojans baseball team has postponed its March 15 scheduled home game against Samford due to the threat of inclement weather.

While a makeup date has not yet been decided both schools are working to find a suitable replacement date for later in the spring.

Troy is coming off a three-game sweep of the Big 10’s Indiana – and earned votes in this week’s Top 30 poll – and will now look forward to a series against Louisiana this weekend with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first game will take place at 6 p.m. on March 18.

