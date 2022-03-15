Troy baseball postpones Tuesday game

The Troy Trojans baseball team has postponed its March 15 scheduled home game against Samford due to the threat of inclement weather.

While a makeup date has not yet been decided both schools are working to find a suitable replacement date for later in the spring.

Troy is coming off a three-game sweep of the Big 10’s Indiana – and earned votes in this week’s Top 30 poll – and will now look forward to a series against Louisiana this weekend with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first game will take place at 6 p.m. on March 18.