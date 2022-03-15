Obituaries, Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Thomas Richard “Sharpshooter” Thompson

Thomas Richard “Sharpshooter” Thompson, age 53, a resident of Grady, AL died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Baptist East Medical Center in Montgomery, AL.. The family of Mr. Thompson will be receiving friends Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 1-3pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Rick was a loving Son, Brother and friend. Mr. Thompson’s greatest love was the water. Anytime he had the opportunity Rick would be scuba diving, taking pictures underwater and just enjoying the ocean. Apart from the water Rick had many talents. Anything that could be worked on Rick could fix it. He was the ultimate handyman and took pride in his work. Another passion of his was CB radios. He spent many hours on the radio and made many friends and adopted the handle “sharpshooter”. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his mother, Sharon Thompson; sister, Patricia “Lynne” Maples; niece: Caitlin Mae Maples; great-nephew: Joseph Adams; Uncles: Mike Maddox (Terri), Steve Maddox (Linda); cousin, Danny Sullivan; along with numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John T. Thompson

Willie Dell Day

Willie Dell Day, age 98, a resident of Troy, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge with the Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Interment will follow in Haw Hill Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 12 pm until 1 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

She is survived by her daughters: Jean Gorey (Bill); Myrlene “Mo” Caraway (Chuck), Robbie Reeves (Allen); son-in-law: Rev. Ralph Avera; grandchildren: Jennifer Avera, Judy Armstead (Mike), Jason Reeves, Chase Caraway, Kelsi Caraway, Harrison Reeves (Shelby), Hunter Reeves; great grandchildren: Gabbie Reeves, MJ Armstead, Spencer Reeves; and niece/daughter: Shirley Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Day; daughter: Willene Day Avera; siblings: Voncille Proctor, Violetta Freeman, Victoria Morgan, and Glen Tew.

She enjoyed gardening, was dedicated to her church, loved her family, and was a good neighbor.

