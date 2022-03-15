CHHS soccer bests GW Long

Published 11:01 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Charles Henderson High School soccer team picked up a 2-1 win over GW Long on Monday, March 14.

The Trojans were led by Phillip Scott, who scored the first goal of the day for CHHS, while Christian Sutherland scored the second goal to seal the Charles Henderson win.

Goalie Nicholas Slobodchikoff had a big day with 19 saves, as well.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Trojans are off for the remainder of the month until hosting county rival Pike County on March 29. That game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

More Sports

Troy softball bests North Carolina State

AHSAA releases winter sports realignment

Troy baseball postpones Tuesday game

Zion Chapel baseball swept by Ariton

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events