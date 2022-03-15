AHSAA releases winter sports realignment

On March 15, the Alabama High School Athletic Association released the area realignment for all winter sports for the 2022 through 2024 seasons.

Joining Charles Henderson in the new Class 5A, Area 4 in basketball will be Carroll and Greenville. Carroll moves over from Area 3, while Headland moves from Area 4 to Area 3 alongside Eufaula and Rehobeth. The Charles Henderson wrestling team will remain in Section 1.

Pike County High School basketball will remain in Class 3A, Area 4 alongside New Brockton, Daleville and Opp. Goshen moves from Class 3A, Area 4 – replaced by Daleville – to Class 2A, Area 4 along with Zion Chapel, Highland Home and Luverne.

Ariton High School basketball will remain in Class 2A, Area 3 with Ariton and GW Long as the only remaining teams as Barbour County and Abbeville join the area. Elba drops down to Class 1A and Zion Chapel moves up to Class 3A.

The new area alignments for spring sports will be released followed the conclusion of the spring sports season.