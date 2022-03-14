Zion Chapel baseball, softball pick up resounding wins

Both the Zion Chapel Rebels and Lady Rebels picked up dominant wins this weekend with the baseball team besting county foe Kinston in a pair of games and the softball team running past Samson.

The baseball team (8-1) started the successful streak with a 14-10 win over Kinston on the road on March 11 in a high-scoring affair. The Rebels jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and then stretched that lead out to 10-0 in the fourth inning.

Just as it seemed like the Rebels would to run away with the game, Kinston responded with two runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 10-2. Zion Chapel scored another four runs in the top of the sixth inning to stretch the lead back out to 14-2 only for Kinston to explode with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Zion Chapel’s lead to 14-7. Kinston scored another three runs in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels held on to the win over their county rival.

Paden Boothe was stellar at the plate for the Rebels, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Brayden Watson also went 2-for-3 with a run. Ian Herbert scored three runs for the Rebels, while Morgan Sanders and Austin Jordan each scored a pair of runs. Mason Stuart and Brodie Stinson also scored runs.

Boothe also toed the rubber for Zion Chapel, pitching five innings with eight strikeouts, while giving up jus two hits and two earned runs. Stuart pitched two innings and struck out a pair of batters, while giving up one hit and one earned run.

Zion Chapel left no doubt on March 11 with a 15-4 win over Kinston at home. Boothe had another big day at the plate as he went 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs. Wes Braisted went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Wason, Dayne Bannin and Stinson each scored two runs, while Sanders scored three runs.

Jordan pitched all five innings and fanned five batters, while giving up two hits and no runs on the mound.

The Lady Rebs (6-7) hosted Samson on Feb. 11 – after a pair of games were cancelled due to weather last week – and unleashed their pent up energy on the Lady Tigers to the tune of a 13-4 win.

Zion Chapel earned 14 hits as a team with Sydney Boothe leading the way. She went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs for the Lady Rebels, while Kaylee Hodge went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Shea Wambles also scored three runs.

Sydney Boothe pitched all seven innings in the circle and mowed down 11 batters, while giving up six hits and four earned runs.