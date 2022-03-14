Troy men, women’s basketball teams get set for postseason play

Selection Sunday was March 13 and as a result, both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams’ opponents were revealed as March Madness gears up.

The Troy women’s team will host the SEC’s Alabama on March 17 at 7 p.m. Troy and Alabama have met just twice in the two school’s histories with Alabama coming out on top both times. The last time the two sides met was a 113-105 overtime win for Alabama in Tuscaloosa. This is also just the second time that Alabama has ever played in Troy.

The WNIT Championship will air on CBS Sports Network but no information on TV for the other games has been announced yet.

The men’s team is playing in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament for the second time in school history – and first time Troy has made the postseason since 2017 – as the No. 11 seed in the tournament.

The Trojans will play Abilene Christian, the sixth seed, on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Daytona Beach, Fla. This is the first time the two schools have ever met in men’s basketball.

Troy fans that wish to watch the games will have to do so by purchasing a subscription to FloSports, a $30 per month streaming service, as the first two rounds will air on the FloHoops app. The semifinals and finals are scheduled to air on ESPN2.