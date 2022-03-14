Lady Patriots thrash Success Unlimited

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots softball team traveled to Montgomery on Feb. 11 and thumped Success Unlimited Academy by a score of 18-4.

The Lady Patriots’ bats were on fire all afternoon earning 19 hits in just 26 at bats with six doubles and a homer on the day. Pike senior pitcher Ally Rushing didn’t enter the circle against Success but she was dominant at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, one RBI and two runs. Riley Burkett went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, while Bella Maulden went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Juju Knight went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Allie Booth went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs.

Addi Maulden, Julianne Meyer and Hailey Griffin each scored two runs on the day, while Lakin Harrell, Shelbie Smelcer, Briann Snyder and Shelly Stephens scored one run each.

Bella Maulden spent one and 1/3 innings in the circle and allowed just two hits and no earned runs. Knight pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out a batter, while giving up one hit and no earned runs. Stephens pitched an inning and fanned three batters with no hits or runs allowed.