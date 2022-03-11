Troy men’s basketball accepts postseason invitation

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team officially accepted an invitation to the 14th Annual College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament for later this month.

The postseason appearance will be the first for the Trojans since 2017 and the first under head coach Scott Cross. This is also the first time both the men’s and women’s teams have both made the postseason since 2017.

This will be Troy’s second appearance in the CBI Tournament, which is a 16-team single-elimination tournament held at the Daytona Beach Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. from March 19 through March 23. Troy played in the CBI Tournament for the first time in 2009.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the ‘Roman College Basketball Invitational,’” Cross said. “Our guys did an amazing job this year winning 20 games and have earned the opportunity to play in a postseason basketball tournament.

“I will be forever thankful to the players and coaches of our basketball team for working so hard to take our program to new heights. Our two seniors, Nick Stampley and Khalyl Waters, have been a part of this program since I was first hired almost three years ago, and they have helped transform our program and have helped us build a winning culture.”

This is Troy’s first appearance in a postseason tournament other than the NCAA Tournament since competing in the NIT in 2010. The Troy women’s team will also be competing in the WNIT Tournament later this month.