Pair of home runs lift Troy over Coastal Carolina

The Troy Trojans were guided past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a tight softball game on March 11 by a pair of seventh inning home runs.

With the score tied 2-2, Jade Siness opened up the top of the seventh inning with a dinger over center field to put Troy up 3-2. Just two batters later, Dothan’s Libby Baker went yard, as well, also driving Kelly Horne home to put Troy up 5-2. The Troy defense then needed just four batters to get the three outs to secure the win in the bottom of the seventh.

Baker had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a homer and one run. Taylor McKinney also went 2-for-4 with a run. Audra Thompson also scored a Trojan run.

Brantley native Leanna Johnson pitched all seven innings and mowed down 10 batters, while giving up four hits and just two earned runs. Catcher Candela Figueroa had 12 putouts, too.