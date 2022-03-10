With spring comes empty bowls

With the time “springing” forward this weekend, that’s an indication that springtime is just around the corner. And, with the onset of spring, comes the Pike County Salvation Army’s Empty Bowls annual fundraiser.

However, this year, the funds raised in support of the local Salvation Army’s food pantry and other community needs, are needed even more.

“With the way prices are going up, and not just on food, many of our friends and neighbors don’t have the money to meet their needs,” said Donna Kidd, Pike County Salvation Army director. “Next to the Red Kettle Campaign, our Empty Bowls Luncheon is our largest fundraiser. We greatly appreciate our Empty Bowls sponsors, those who make donations to the soup luncheon, the bowl makers and those who come in support those in our community that are in need.”

The Salvation Empty Bowls Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in the Fellowship Hall of Bush Baptist Church.

“We are looking forward to another successful Empty Bowls Luncheon,” Kidd said. “Of course, we’ll have a variety of the best soups anywhere with bread and dessert. The tickets will remain at $20 and, with every ticket, there is the opportunity to choose a handmade ‘empty’ bowl from a large number of handmade bowls.”

The empty bowls are reminders that each night, globally, 690 million people go to bed on an empty stomach and “we don’t want any of our friends and neighbors to be among them,” Kidd said. “So, everyone is invited and encouraged to mark April 8 on the calendar and join us for the Pike County Salvation Army Empty Bowls Luncheon fundraiser. Let’s fight hunger here in Pike County –together.”