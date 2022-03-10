Samuel Green is a big man among little children

Samuel Green could be the poster person for the Christian Love Center in Troy.

“And, he should be,” said Lawanda Bell, center assistant director and chaplain. “Sam Green has been, and is, a positive influence for all of us at the Christian Love Center, from the children to the adults, we are all inspired by him.”

Bell knows and understand that Green would not want to be acknowledged for his contributions to the Christian Love Center.

“Sam does what he does here because he loves children and wants to be a positive influence for them,” she said. “Sam loves all people.”

Bell said Samuel Green is an inspiration for anyone who knows him.

“Back years ago, when Sam was hanging on the garbage, he said he knew God had another plan for him,” Bell said. “He knew he could wait until God’s plan was fulfilled. He didn’t know what God’s plan was but, whatever it was, would be revealed to him.”

Samuel Green, trusted that God had a better plan for him so he was dedicated to doing the best job he could on any other job that came his way. His dedication paid off.

“In God’s time, Sam was offered a job with the solid waste department and moved up to foreman,” Bell said. “All along the way, he inspired others to do the best they could at whatever they were doing. He stood by God’s words in Jeremiah 29:1, ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ the Lord said, ‘plans to prosper you … plans to give you hope and a future.’”

And, it was in God’s plan for Samuel Green to be a positive influence in the lives of the children at the Christian Love Center.

“The garden,” Bell said. “Sam is our gardener. He takes care of the garden and he takes care of our children. Along the way, he is a role model for our children. They love him and look up to him. They listen to him and learn from him. He is an inspiration for the children and for all of us at the Christian Love Center. We are so thankful God sent him to us.”