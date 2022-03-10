Miss Brundidge set for April 30

The 2022 Miss Brundidge Pageant will be Saturday, April 30 at the Pike County High School Fine Arts building.

The pageant is sponsored annually by the Brundidge Business Association.

Brian McDaniels, BBA president, said the 2022 pageant will feature seven age divisions, from age 2 to age 21.

The age divisions are Tiny Miss, ages two to four; Future Little Miss, ages five to six; Little Miss, first grade; Petite Miss, second and third graders; Junior Miss, seventh and eighth graders, Teen Miss, ninth and tenth graders; and Miss Brundidge 17 to 21 years of age.

The entry fee is $75 for all divisions.

Additional categories are photogenic, prettiest hair; prettiest dress, prettiest smile and prettiest eyes.

The entry fee for each additional category is $10 or $45 for all five categories.

For more information, call 334-735-2773 or 372-3148.