Troy City Council approves purchases for Fire Dept., grounds department

The Troy City Council met on March 8 and among a number of agenda items, the council approved the purchase of a trailer mounted compressor system for the Troy Fire Department.

The fire department previously received a federal grant from FEMA in the amount of $75,000 for the purchase of the compressor system but the low bid the department received for one came in at $88,516. The city will pay for the remaining balance of the compressor with funds that had been set-aside in the city’s general fund from COVID-19 relief money to use in cases like this, according to Mayor Jason Reeves.

The council also approved a resolution for the fire department to enter into an agreement with other fire departments around the state that allows the Troy Fire Department to help with disasters and fires in other areas and vice versa.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of a pickup truck for the grounds department at the cost of $47,315 from Bill Jackson Chevrolet. The city had previously budgeted more than $53,000 for the purchase of the maintenance truck.

Also, the council approved a resolution to give the city the authority to remove dilapidated buildings in Troy. The buildings in question include one on 116 Dean Street and another on 304 South Knox Street.

The council also approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Southeast Energy Authority that Reeves said would help the city save money by taking advantage of the prepaid system, which will allow the city to purchase energy from the Southeast Energy Authority at a discounted rate.

In final business, the council approved the re-zoning of a tract of land on Holmes Street from a residential zone to a commercial zone. The Holmes Street land is located in Troy’s Industrial Park.

The Troy City Council will next meet on March 21 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at Troy City Hall.