Pair of Patriots sign with ESCC

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Pike Patriot golfers Jace Calhoun and Peyton Jacobs sign their letter-of-intent to play collegiately at Enterprise State. Pictured, from left, is Daryl Calhoun, Tammy Calhoun, Jace Calhoun, Peyton Jacobs, Lori Jacobs, Pike coach Gene Allen and Robert Jacobs.

Pike Liberal Arts School golfers Jace Calhoun and Peyton Jacobs both signed their letters-of-intent to continue their athletic careers at Enterprise State Community College on March 9.

Calhoun and Jacobs are part of the very first golf signing class at Enterprise State, which will start its golf program next season. Enterprise State golf coach Scott Stephens has put together a first signing class full of players from around the Wiregrass. Being a part of an upstart program is something that appealed to Jacobs.

Peyton Jacobs

“It’s pretty special,” Jacobs said of being a part of the first signing class. “We have a bunch of kids from Elba and Opp coming in with us and I think we’ll have a really good team coming in. I’m excited for this first year and just ready to get to work.”

Calhoun said he feels the first Boll Weevil golf team can do something special at ESCC, too.

Jace Calhoun

“I think we have a chance to do something special here,” he emphasized. “We have three or four really good golfers already signed and I think we’ll have a chance to break par a few rounds and put up some good scores.”

Pike golf coach Gene Allen said that Calhoun went from shooting in the mid 90s as a seventh grader to hitting the mid 70s by the time he was a sophomore and now shoots in the high 60s. Jacobs, Allen said, went from shooting in the 100s as a seventh grader to now hitting the high 60s, as well.

“They’ve continued to improve from year to year and that’s what it’s all about,” Allen said. “They’re great kids, too. I want to thank their parents because they’re good kids and I think that’s a reflection on (the parents).”

Both Calhoun and Jacobs said their goals for college include breaking par consistently and extending their college careers at a four-year school, but they also plan to bring home a state championship at Pike before heading off to college.

