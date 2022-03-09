Lions Emergency Response Trailer available locally

Members of the Troy Lions Club gathered in the Activity Center parking lot of First Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon to welcome Lions District 34-C Governor Charlie Wigglesworth.

The purpose of the Lions District Governor’s visit was two-fold.

Wigglesworth brought the Lions Emergency Response trailer to show the club members and to explain the benefits of the of having the trailer available to the local Lions Club.

But first, he thanked the Troy Lions Club for their dedication in raising money for the Lion’s Club Foundation

“The foundation funds raised are used to help victims of natural disasters around the world,” he said. “Your support is greatly appreciated. Those funds were used recently to purchase an emer-gency response trailer for each district.

Wigglesworth thanked the Troy Lions Club for its support in raising the $1,000 each district was asked to raise to be matched with a $10,000 grant that funded the purchase of the trailer and the contents.

“In the event of a disaster in District 34-C, the Lions Emergency Response Trailer will be available to assist victims with the cleanup efforts and in any other ways possible,” Wigglesworth said.

The Emergency Response Trailer is well stocked with a variety of cleaning supplies, including shovels, mops, brooms, canned food, generators, most anything need to begin the recovery pro-cess.

“Anything except chain saws,” Wigglesworth said. “The reason is that chainsaws can be danger-ous, especially for those who are not familiar with their use. That is why chainsaws are not includ-ed.”

The members of the Troy Lions Club expressed appreciation to the Lion’s Club Foundation for providing the opportunity for clubs within Lions Club District 34-C to have access to the Lions Emergency Response trailer in the event of a tornado, hurricane, fire or other disaster.

Dr. Jillian Camwell, Troy Lions Club president thanked Wigglesworth for bringing the Lions Emergency Response trailer to Troy and for providing information about its use and availability.

“As a smaller club, the Troy Lions Club would not be able to provide disaster relief to our com-munity if such an unfortunate event as tornado or hurricane should occur,” Camwell said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have access to the Disaster Relief trailer so that we can better serve our community. We are raising funds to help stock the trailer with supplies such as blankets, first aid kits, diapers, and formula. If community members wish to contribute financially, or consider joining our club, they may contact us on Facebook at Troy Lions Club.”