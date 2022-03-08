Troy Parks and Rec hosts archery tournament

The Troy Parks and Recreation Department played host to the Pike County Regional Archery Tournament on March 3 and March 4 with nine schools and 223 student-archers competing from around the Wiregrass.

Schools that competed at the tournament included Troy Elementary School, Pike Liberal Arts School, Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, Charles Henderson Middle School, Charles Henderson High School, Banks Elementary School, Banks Middle School, Beauregard High School from Lee County and Houston Academy High School.

In the team competition, Pike Liberal Arts School captured first place in the elementary school division, while Charles Henderson Middle School earned first place in the middle school division and Charles Henderson High School took first place in the high school division.

In individual competition, Pike Lib’s Nathan Jefcoat capture the gold in the elementary males division, while Marley Norton of Highlands Elementary in Dothan took first place in elementary females division.

Highlands Middle School’s Jacob Champlin won first place in the male middle school division and Charles Henderson Middle School’s Reece Garrett won the gold in the female middle school division.

In the male high school division, Charles Henderson’s Logan Atwell won first place and Charles Henderson’s Honor Shipman won the gold in the female division.