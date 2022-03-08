PoP into Spring at the JCA

Sometimes, there is an event just too good to miss.

And the “PoP into Spring Concert” featuring the Troy University artists of the group Populus on Thursday evening at The Studio in downtown Troy will be “too good to miss,” said Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center for the Arts director.

“The group was practicing Tuesday afternoon and they are amazing,” Campbell said. “They are all so talented and I am so excited that the Johnson Center has the opportunity to showcase this amazing group of singers and musicians.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at The Studio at 301 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and everyone is invited.

“Refreshments will be available across the street at the Johnson Center for the Arts from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.

“Everyone is invited to enjoy the refreshments and view the Mose Tolliver exhibit in the JCA’s upper gallery and the Madison Faile exhibition in the lowery gallery,” Campbell said. “

Then, everyone is invited to go across the street and be very well entertained by this group of Troy University musicians.

Robert W. Smith, director said the program will be “pops” from the different decades.

“You might not know all the songs but you will know some of them,” Smith said. “‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ and perhaps, some Johnny Cash. There will be something for everyone. Populus is excited to perform downtown at The Studio.”

POPulus is Troy University’s popular music ensemble comprised of students in the Music Industry Program.

Artists of diverse and eclectic styles blend together with a concert production team in a unique musical environment honoring all genres of American popular music.

The term POPulus was created by combining the musical genre “POP” with “ulus,” a Mediterranean languages term for “nation” or “people.” With their dynamic vibe and distinctive name, Populus music appeals across genres, generations and geographic borders.

The “PoP into Spring Concert” is made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.