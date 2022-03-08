Pike County tops Houston County high-scoring affair

The Pike County Bulldogs managed to hang on to beat the Houston County Lions by a score of 19-17 in a wild baseball game on March 3.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning and scored six more runs in the second inning. Despite that, Houston County also managed three runs in the bottom of the first and four in the bottom of the fourth to cut Pike County’s lead to 14-7 going into the third inning.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 16-7 in the top of the third but Houston County continued to chip away at the deficit, cutting it to 16-12 in the bottom of the third inning and then 16-15 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The scoring barrage slowed down from there but Pike County extended its lead to 18-15 in the top of the sixth inning only for Houston County to cut it back down to 18-17 in the bottom of the inning.

Pike County scored yet again in the top of the seventh to extend its lead to 19-17 and the Pike County defense dispatched of the Lions in the bottom of the seventh without allowing a run to hang on for the win.

Omari Barrow was big at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs, two runs and a home run. He also had two stolen bases. Jakelmon Glasco and Jhanauris King scored three runs for Pike County, while Kemel Flowers, Ryan Brown, Kyron Wilkerson, Antonio Patterson and Ben Patterson scored two runs each. Patrick Countryman also scored a run.

Glasco pitched four and 1/3 innings, mowing down six batters and giving up five hits and two earned runs. Countryman also pitched two innings and fanned five batters, while giving up two hits and no earned runs.

The Lady Dawgs softball team traveled to Highland Home on March 3 and fell 10-6 after the Lady Flying Squadron scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Mikalah Griffin led Pike County at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs. Auriel Moultry went 2-for-e with a homer, one RBI and two runs. Gracie Smith and Amity White scored one run each.

Kylan Wilkerson pitched four and 1/3 inning with three strikeouts and three hits allowed. Tera Walker pitched one and 2/3 innings and gave up two hits with one strikeout. The Lady Dawgs gave up eight runs on errors on the day.