Obituaries: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

David Bruce Holmes

David Bruce Holmes, age 61 of Mobile, AL, completed his earthly journey and was called home to the Lord on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. John United Methodist Church (UMC) Mobile, AL. The service will be officiated by Reverends Louis and Karla Johnson of The Vine Church Troy, Reverend Kathy Jorgensen of Dauphin Way UMC, and Reverend Geoffrey Gorgoro of St. John UMC. An Inurnment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Brundidge, AL on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels with Dauphin Way UMC or to Andrew Wommack Ministries.

David was preceded in death by his father, David G. Holmes; mother, Rosalyn Connor Holmes; and father-in-law, Russell James Turberville.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Dean Turberville Holmes of Mobile, AL; children, Audrey (Vijoy) Varghese of Montgomery, AL and Jacob (Amber) Holmes of Troy, AL; grandchildren, Walter Stotts Holmes, Byron Russell Holmes, and Hannah Barrett Varghese; siblings, Brent D. Holmes of Brundidge, AL and Heather (Rex) Alexander of Commerce City, CO; sister-in-law, Marianne Turberville Wilkins of Fairhope, AL; mother-in-law, Susan M. Turberville of Fairhope, AL; and numerous other family members and friends.

David graduated from Charles Henderson High School in 1978 and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Art Education from Troy University and a Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of South Alabama. He was an inspiring educator for 32 years where he sponsored First Priority, led the yearbook staff, and taught Hunter Education. Most of his career was served in the Mobile County Public School System. David had many creative talents that were expressed through a variety of unique artforms. He was an avid hunter passionate about nature, a proud family man who appreciated every moment with his loved ones, and most importantly, he loved to serve our Lord and Savior. David attended St. John UMC where he was involved in miscellaneous churchwork, he was active in the Meals on Wheels ministry with Dauphin Way UMC, and he regularly watched virtual services provided by The Vine Church Troy. David always tried to spread God’s love by giving to others, and his legacy continued through organ donation for transplant recipients and research purposes.

Martha Kate Messick Sport

Mrs. Martha Kate Messick Sport, 78, a resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 6th, 2022. A celebration of Mrs. Sport’s life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 1st, in the Chapel of Turners Funeral Home with Brother Richard Sport officiating and Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 – 11 AM.

Mrs. Sport was born and raised in Goshen, Alabama where she met the love of her life, Robert Sport. She eventually followed him in their shared career field working for the Department of Defense in various places. She finally ended up as a contract specialist for Missile Command in Huntsville where she eventually retired. In her free time, she was an avid reader and loved to watch TV with her husband. She was well known for her sweet and kind disposition towards everyone and there were few things she enjoyed more than helping others. She also loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Troy. Above all, however, she was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt who simply adored her family and every moment they were able to spend together. Words cannot properly express how much she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her, but they will find comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace while safe in the loving arms of her Lord.

Mrs. Sport was preceded in death by her parents, Lucious M. & Mada Mills Messick, and siblings, William Dean Messick, Raymond B. Messick, Lennie Mae Messick Hill, and Rayford Messick. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert H. Sport; their sons, Charles Michael Sport and Robert Bryan (Lydia) Sport; siblings, Linda Messick (Kent) Young, Parker (Sylvia) Messick, Jeanette Messick Corley, and Elizabeth Messick (Henry) Faulkner; sister-in-law, Ann Messick; favorite nieces, Melissa & Ann Elizabeth; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

William Warren Amos

William Warren Amos, age 86 of Charleston, South Carolina, died March 4, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Troy, Bill graduated from Troy High School in 1953. He would go on to serve tours of duty in Vietnam and Taiwan with the United States Air Force, where he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. After graduating from the College of Charleston, he would serve over two decades as a sales tax auditor for the State of South Carolina.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Murray Amos, parents, Revill and Lillian Amos, and two infant sisters, Mary and Myra. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Amos and William T. Amos, his brothers, Joel (Linda) Amos and Michael (Carol) Amos, along with five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bill loved his family and lifelong friends in Troy. He’ll be remembered for his strong presence, colorful stories, and witty sense of humor. A memorial service will be held in Charleston, South Carolina.