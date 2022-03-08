Goshen falls to Samson on the road

The Goshen Eagles baseball team traveled to Samson on March 7 and dropped a 6-3 loss to the Tigers.

Samson took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning but Goshen cut it to 2-1 in the top of the third inning. The Tigers stretched the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. Samson further extended the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Goshen cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth but Samson scored another run in the bottom of the fifth and the Eagles never found home plate again.

Danny Cooper went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Eagles with two RBIs. Tyler McLendon scored two runs and Mace Brooks scored one run for Pike County. Nick Walters pitched four innings and struck out four batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs. Cooper also pitched two innings and fanned three batters, while giving up one hit.