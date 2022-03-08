Dianne Smith looks back at local history in Messenger files

Robert A. Heinlein, an American science fiction author, aeronautical engineer and naval office once said “a generation which ignores history has no past and no future.”

FIVE YEARS AGO

In 2017, Troy University’s John ‘Doc’ Anderson will be inducted into the National Athletic Trainers Association’s prestigious Hall of Fame on June 28 in Houston, Texas.

Anderson has enjoyed a career spanning nearly five decades. He has held various roles at Troy University since 1967, including head athletic trainer, professor and program director and now serves as a professor emeritus lecturer.

He was a member of the U. S. Track and Field coaching staff for the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games and served as an athletic trainer for the 1996 Olympic team.

FIFTY YEARS AGO

In 1971, 1st Lt. Robert K. T. Cole, Jr., United States Marine Corps has received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in the Republic of Vietnam on March 2, 1971. Cole was serving as a Platoon Commander of Company C, 1st Bn 1st Marine Division.

Dr. J. O. Colley’s association with the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home dates back to his youth. He came to the home with his family in 1923 and has been closely associated with the home since that time. His father, J. O. Colley, Sr., served for many years as superintendent of the home.

Dr. Colley, a local physician served almost ten years as physician for the home. Colley has been a member of the Board of Trustees at the Home for more than eight years. He served as vice chairman during 1965-66 and as chairman from 1967 to 1968. He is now serving as treasurer for the board and as a member of the personnel committee.

ONE HUNDRED

YEARS AGO

In 1921, announcement was made that the Lime Cola Bottling Company, of Troy, had received its last shipment of machinery and are now ready to supply the trade in Pike and adjoining counties. The valuable Lime Cola franchise is controlled by Messrs. W. H. Haire and L. S. Rainer, who have installed in their model bottling establishment the latest and most approved types of machinery for bottling soft drink beverages.

Lime Cola, which will be the leader of the new establishment, is an Alabama product, the home office where the syrup is manufactured being located in Montgomery. The Troy plant is a new unit of the large chain of Lime Cola franchise bottlers extending from Florida to West Virginia.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more.

Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.