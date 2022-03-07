JCA to host PoP Into Spring Concert

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host the “PoP into Spring Concert” featuring the Troy University artists of the group POPulus on Thursday. The concert is free and everyone is invited.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at The Studio at 301 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be available across the street at the Johnson Center for the Arts from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the refreshments and view the Mose Tolliver exhibit in the JCA’s upper gallery and the Madison Faile exhibition in the lowery gallery.

POPulus is Troy University’s popular music ensemble comprised of students in the Music Industry Program. Artists of diverse and eclectic styles blend together with a concert production team in a unique musical environment honoring all genres of American popular music.

The term POPulus was created by combining the musical genre “POP” with “ulus,” a Mediterranean languages term for “nation” or “people.” With their dynamic vibe and distinctive name, Populus music appeals across genres, generations and geographic borders.

The “PoP into Spring Concert” is made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.