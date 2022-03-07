Family Math Night seeks to equip parents to be partners in their children’s education

A joint effort between Troy University’s Department of Teacher Education and Troy’s Alabama, Math, Science and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) seeks to equip parents to be partners in their child’s mathematics education through a Family Math Night event.

Family Math Night, benefiting Troy City and Pike County school students, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 15 at Troy University’s Extended Learning Center, 1101 South Brundidge St. The event is for students from kindergarten through the 8th grade and their families and is made possible by a grant from the Wiregrass Resource Conversation and Development Council.

Students and their families will participate in a variety of math activities and will be given free resources to equip them to practice their math skills at home. Dinner will be provided for those who attend.

“This grant is a joint effort between the Department of Teacher Education and AMSTI – Troy to provide resources and support for local families relative to the mathematics students are currently learning in the classroom,” said Keri Richburg, project director and P12/Secondary Programs Coordinator in the Department of Teacher Education. “Our goal is to equip parents and families to be partners in their child’s education.”

Registration for the event is available at https://bit.ly/MathNight22, and additional information is available by contacting Richburg at krichburg@troy.edu.

The Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (WRC&D) Council serves Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike and Russell counties in Alabama and helps local communities meet local needs through building relationships, cultivating partnerships and designating resources.