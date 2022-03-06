Troy women’s basketball advances to conference championship

Published 3:58 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy women's basketball team is headed to the Sun Belt Championship again. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team is once again headed to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship after knocking off Little Rock in the tournament semifinals on March 6 by a score of 62-59.

Troy (24-7) picked up the win despite trailing early. Little Rock led 13-12 in the first quarter and took a 30-24 lead into halftime. The Trojans, however, dominated the third quarter outscoring Little Rock 22-12 to take a 46-42 lead into the fourth quarter. Little Rock managed to cut the lead to three with under a minute remaining but the Trojan defense held on for the win.

“We are really happy to be here after such a tight game,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “Little Rock had a great game plan.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“All year, Felmas Koranga has been a go-to-player for us, but they triple teamed her. Jhileiya Dunlap came off the bench today and refused to lose. She stepped up in big ways and I am very proud of her.”

Dunlap scored 18 points in the win, while Amber Leggett added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tina Stephens scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Troy will play UT-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship tomorrow at 1 p.m. from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

More Z-TOP HOME

Zion Chapel hires Cody Keene to lead the football program

Power hitting lifts Lady Trojans past Eufaula

Troy releases 2022 football schedule

Odigie named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events