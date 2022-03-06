Troy women’s basketball advances to conference championship

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team is once again headed to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship after knocking off Little Rock in the tournament semifinals on March 6 by a score of 62-59.

Troy (24-7) picked up the win despite trailing early. Little Rock led 13-12 in the first quarter and took a 30-24 lead into halftime. The Trojans, however, dominated the third quarter outscoring Little Rock 22-12 to take a 46-42 lead into the fourth quarter. Little Rock managed to cut the lead to three with under a minute remaining but the Trojan defense held on for the win.

“We are really happy to be here after such a tight game,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “Little Rock had a great game plan.

“All year, Felmas Koranga has been a go-to-player for us, but they triple teamed her. Jhileiya Dunlap came off the bench today and refused to lose. She stepped up in big ways and I am very proud of her.”

Dunlap scored 18 points in the win, while Amber Leggett added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tina Stephens scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Troy will play UT-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship tomorrow at 1 p.m. from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.