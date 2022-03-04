Read, Read, Read!

Christy Wilson has been dressing as the Cat in the Hat and reading to students for many years on behalf of First National Bank, and now Troy Bank &Trust.

“Being Cat in the Hat has been exciting and it is a joy to finally get to read to my own son’s kindergarten class at Banks Primary School for the first time this year,” Wilson said. “David has loved books since he was a baby. Once he was old enough to go, he regularly attended toddler story hour at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge and sometimes at the Troy Public Library. Reading has been a part of his everyday life since such an early age, and he is really enjoying being able to read some on his own now.”

Wilson said she is sure that other mothers have similar stories of how much Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss have generated interest in reading for their children.

“The kids always love this event,” Wilson said. “They have the biggest smiles when they see the Cat in the Hat, and they run to give us hugs and pictures they’ve colored for us and tell us all kinds of stories. It’s just rewarding to get to be a part of their day and help promote a love for reading.”

Troy University Football Coach John Sumrall and members of the 2022 Trojan football team visited Troy Elementary School and enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to read to the children.

“I enjoy reading and know and understand how important it is for children to joy reading,” Sumrall said. “I know that from my own experiences as a young reader and from my own children. And who doesn’t like Dr. Seuss? ‘One Fish! Two Fish! Red Fish! Blue Fish!’ I still remember.”

Hundreds of children in schools across Pike County joined students across America the week of March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss, with a breakfast of green eggs and ham and a steady diet of Dr. Seuss stories throughout the day.

And, as Coach Sumrall said, “Who doesn’t like Dr. Seuss?”

Cole Tyner and Angel Terry, students enrolled in the Finance Academy at Pike County High School, are fans of the “rhyming book doctor.”

Tyner and Terry took advantage of Dr. Seuss day to read to young students at Pike County Elementary School and limber up their tongues with Dr. Seuss silly sounds.

Tyner said reading is the basis for all learning.

“I like to read and being a good reader has helped me achieve my goals of graduating from high school and earning an associate degree from Enterprise State Community College,” he said.

And, likewise, for Terry, whose plans are to achieve her goals of a high school diploma, an associate degree from ESCC and a career in engineering.

Both, Tyner and Terry said a strong foundation in reading and their love of reading for information and for pleasure have greatly benefitted them as they have traveled their career paths.

Reading Across America is a weeklong endeavor to encourage kids to read and kids across Pike County, if smiles are any indication, they are learning: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go,” Dr. Seuss.